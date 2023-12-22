Tonight: Festivali i Kenges 62 Grand Final in Albania

Join us tonight for the fourth soiree of Festivali i Kenges 62 in Tirana, Albania. Tonight we will see the Grand Final of Festivali i Kenges 62.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Fest 62 at 21:00 CET via the following channels?

RTSH 1

RTSH 1 webcast

About the show

The show will be held at the Congress Palace in Tirana and will be hosted by Adriana Matosh, Kledi Kadiu, Xhuliano Dule and Krisa Çaushi.

A total of 22 acts will battling to be crowned the winner of the competition:

Participants

Shpat Deda – «S’Mund Të Fitoj Pa Ty» Irma Lepuri – «Me Prit» Erina & The Elementals – «Jetën N’Skaj» PeterPan Quartet – « Edhe Nje Here» Kleansa Susaj – «Pikturë» Michela Paluca – «Për Veten» Martina Serreqi – «Vetëm Ty» Mal Retkoceri – «Çmendur» Besa Kokëdhima – «Zemrën N’Dorë» Eldis Arnjeti – «Një Kujtim» Festina Mejzini – «Melos» Kastro Zizo – «2073» Melodajn Mancaku – «Nuk Jemi Ne» Andi Tanko – «Herë Pas Here» Sergio Hajdini – «Uragan» Olimpia Smajlaj – «Asaj» Big Basta & Vesa Luma – «Mbinatyrale» Elsa Lila – «Mars» Anduel Kovaci – «Nan’’» Arsi Bako – «Zgjohu» Tiri Gjoci – «Në Ëndërr» Besa Krasniqi – «Esenciale»

The winner of the competition will not be eligible to represent Albania at Eurovision 2024 unless he/she wins the televoting. Hence all 31 competing songs in the national selection are in contention for Eurovision 2024.

Stivi Ushe – «Askush Si Ty» Jehona Ponari – «Evol» Luan Durmishi – «Përsëritja» Olsi Ballta – «Unë» Santino De Bartolo – «Dua Të Rri Me Ty» Jasmina Hako – «Ti» Eden Baja – «Ajër» Bledi Kaso – «Çdo Gjë Mbaroi» Troy Band – «Horizonti I Ëndrrave»

Fest 62

Festivali i Kenges 62 consists of four live televised shows scheuduled to be held in Tirana on 19, 20 21 and 22 December 2023. The four shows are broadcast on RTSH 1.

The 2024 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100 % televoting deliberation. Hence the winner of FiK 2023 will be determined via a professional jury and will not be eligible to go to Eurovision unless he/she also wins the televoting. Hence the Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined separately via a public deliberation.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: RTSH