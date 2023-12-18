Eurovision fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to the Eurovision Song Contest. Tickets for the first edition of the Luxembourg Song Contest are up for grabs.

The Luxembourgish 2024 national final- Luxembourg Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Rockhal in Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg on Saturday 28 January.

Tickets for the Luxembourg Song Contest are now available for purchase at www.eurovision.lu. With prices ranging from 40€ & taxes.

A total of 8 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden. The Luxembourgish national final will be broadcast live on RTL Tele Luxembourg.

Luxembourg is all set to return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year after an absence of 30 years with a magnificent national final. The 8 lucky competing acts of the 2024 Luxembourgish national final:

Joel Marques Cunha Naomi Aye EDSUN Krik One Last Time TALI Angy & Rafaela CHAiLD

RTL’s official press release reads:

RTL Luxembourg is delighted to announce the kick-off of ticket sales for the long-awaited Luxembourg Song Contest. This musical event is scheduled to take place on January 27, 2024, at 20:00, at the Rockhal in Esch/Alzette. The Luxembourg Song Contest promises to be a celebration of musical talent and diversity, showcasing some of the most promising national artists. The finalists, chosen by an international jury are: Angy and Rafa Ela, CHAiLD, EDSUN, Joel Marques, Krick, Naomi Ayé, One Last Time, and TALI. Each one of them brings their own unique sound and style, promising a diverse and unforgettable showcase for music enthusiasts. The winner of the Luxembourg Song Contest will have the honor of representing Luxembourg at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden. This presents an incredible opportunity for the winning artist to showcase their talent on an international stage. Tickets for the Luxembourg Song Contest are now available for purchase at www.eurovision.lu. With prices starting at 40€ & taxes, this is a golden opportunity for music enthusiasts to witness live performances from some of the most exciting artists in Luxembourg. We encourage everyone to secure their tickets early, as this is expected to be a sold-out event. The event will be additionally broadcast by RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg and all its digital platforms, including RTL Radio Lëtzebuerg and Today Radio. This wide coverage ensures that no one misses out on this spectacular musical journey. RTL Luxembourg is committed to bringing high-quality entertainment to our audience. We are excited to host the Luxembourg Song Contest and look forward to a night filled with music, talent, and celebration. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this unique event!

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg