Spain: RTVE premieres the Benidorm Fest 2024 entries

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has premiered the sixteen competing entries at the forthcoming edition of Benidorm Fest 2024.

The Spanish national broadcaster held a special press event at RTVE’s Studio 4 in Prado del Rey where assembled media and press were able to listen to the sixteen Benidorm Fest 2024 entries for the very first time. The 16 competing acts also graced the event. RTVE has officially premiered the 16 potential Spanish Eurovision 2024 entries.

You can listen to the Benidorm Fest 2024 competing songs on RTVE’s Official Eurovision page and on RTVE Play

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts will compete in the 2024 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2024 will run from 30 January-03 February.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

(First Semi-final), (Second Semi-final) and (Grand Final). All three shows will be broadcast live on TVE 1 .

Spain will determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

RTVE and Spain are gearing up in full steam for their 2024 national selection Benidorm Fest. A total of 16 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Malmo:

Almácor Angy Fernández Dellacruz Jorge González Lérica Mantra María Peláe Marlena Miss Caffeina Nebulossa Noan Quique Niza Roger Padrós Sofía Coll St. Pedro Yoly Saa

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.

Blanca Paloma represented Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘EaEa‘.

