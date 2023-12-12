RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, is working round the clock in order to showcase an extraordinary national selection for Eurovision 2024. RTVE will be holding a special press event on Thursday 14 December in order to officially present the Benidorm Fest 2024 competing entries.

The Spanish media and journalists have been invited on Thursday 14 December to attend a special Benidorm Fest 2024 presentation event where the 16 competing entries at the forthcoming Spanish national selection will be presented. The press event will be held at RTVE’s Studio 4 in Prado del Rey (Madrid) at 11:30 CET.

The sixteen Benidorm Fest 2024 acts will be also gracing the event on Thursday.

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts will compete in the 2024 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2024 will run from 30 January-03 February.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

(First Semi-final), (Second Semi-final) and (Grand Final). All three shows will be broadcast live on TVE 1 .

Spain will determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

RTVE and Spain are gearing up in full steam for their 2024 national selection Benidorm Fest. A total of 16 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Malmo:

Almácor Angy Fernández Dellacruz Jorge González Lérica Mantra María Peláe Marlena Miss Caffeina Nebulossa Noan Quique Niza Roger Padrós Sofía Coll St. Pedro Yoly Saa

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.

Blanca Paloma represented Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘EaEa‘.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE