Czechia: Aiko will fly to Malmo!

The Czechs has decided! Aiko was crowned the winner of the 2024 Czech national final aka ESCZ 2024 and will have the grand honour of representing the Czechia at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

The 2024 Czech Eurovision act and entry were determined via a 100% public voting consisting of 70% international and 30% Czech.

Kryštof Šámal (Czech Head of Delegation):

This year, we witnessed an incredible and diverse cast of finalists, leading to a dynamic evolution in the race for victory. With a total of 98,000 votes received, each stage of the last week presented a different winner almost every two days. We are excited to start working with Aiko to deliver a brilliant performance, taking advantage of the substantial resources Eurovision provides and allowing for ample preparation time. I am confident that Czechia will be proud of the outcome. ‘Pedestal’ is an anthem of empowerment and self-love, emphasises the determination to prioritise independence. It highlights the importance of putting oneself first in the face of adversity and any toxic relationships.

Czechia in Eurovision

Czechia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 11 times, out of which they have only qualified to the Grand Final five times, namely in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

In 2023 Vesna represented the Czechia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘My Sister’s Crown’.

