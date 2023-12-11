Luxembourg: Luxembourg Song Contest 2024 acts unveiled

RTL Luxembourg, the Luxembourgish national broadcaster, has unveiled the eight competing act at the forthcoming 2024 Luxembourg Song Contest ( the Luxembourgish national final).

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is full steam with its preparations for Eurovision 2024, RTL Luxembourg is working round the clock in its quest to hold an extraordinary national final in January.

Luxembourg is all set to return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year after an absence of 30 years with a magnificent national final. The 8 lucky competing acts of the 2024 Luxembourgish national final have been unveiled:

Joel Marques Cunha Naomi Aye EDSUN Krik One Last Time Tali

About Luxembourg Song Contest

The Auditions for the 2024 Luxembourgish national final were held in the Grand Duchy with circa 70 songs and 50 acts making it to the next phase of the selection. A special RTL Committee shortlisted the submitted entries. Hence these songs and acts underwent an audition and an international jury were responsible to determined the finalists for the national final.

RTL had received more than 500 songs whilst circa 300 acts had applied to compete in the national final. The international jury determined the finalists. The 2024 Luxembourgish national final is set to be held on 27 January. The show will be broadcast live on RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg and will be streamed live on rtl.lu, whilst French speakers will be able to follow the event on RTL infos and English speakers on RTL Today.

The International Jury consists of the following Eurovision professionals:

Christer Bjorkman (Sweden)

Tali Eshkoli (Israel)

Cesar Sampson (Austria)

Alex Panayi ( Cyprus)

Jan Bors (Czech Republic)

The strong five member international jury has great connaissance and experience when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest.

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg