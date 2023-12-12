RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster, has announced today that Raiven will represent Slovenia at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

The announcement was made earlier today during a special press conference. Slovenia has opted for an internal selection for Eurovision 2024.

Raiven, will have the grand honour of representing Slovenia at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. She will perform ‘Veronika‘ in Malmo.

Raiven is a musical alchemist, masterfully fusing the realms of pop and opera. Showcasing her artistic versatility, she thrives as a mezzo-soprano singer, author, songwriter and harpist.

Raiven says:

Representing Slovenia at Eurovision is a stepping stone I envision for my career’s progression. When I told my mother I was going to Eurovision, she said she knew I would be standing on that stage one day. She knew it since the first time we were watching this music spectacle together – I was five years old.

Raiven’s Eurovision dream will be accomplished in 2024, she has been vying to fly the Slovenian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest since 2016, having partaken at the Slovenian Eurovision national final thrice: 2016, 2017 and 2019 (placing 2nd, 3rd, 2nd).

The 2023 Slovenian entry will be unveiled via a special show on Saturday 20 January.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 28 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2024 Joker Out represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Carpe Diem‘.

Source: RTVSLO/ eurovision.tv/Raiven press release

Photo credit: RTVSLO/ eurovision.tv/ Tjasa Barbo