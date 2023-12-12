Finland: YLE unveils the UMK 2024 hosts!

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster, has unveiled the UMK 2024 hosts.

Pilvi Hämäläinen, Viivi Pumpanen and Benjamin Peltonen will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming Finnish national final – UMK 2024.

Benjamin partook at UMK 2023,

Pilvi says:

UMK has become a really special thing in recent years, and around the time of the previous five-year-old, I once again found myself thinking that it would be cool to be a part of it. Even though I myself have a lot of experience with live broadcasts, being a presenter feels new and different. I believe that together with this team we will make the UMK show of all time!

Benjamin says:

Last year’s UMK was an incredible experience, and I wanted to be involved in some way this year as well. Since I was born a Eurovision fan, this kind of drinking party is a dream come true! My actual hosting experiences are limited to elementary school Christmas parties, so this is an exciting jump into the deep end.

Viivi says:

It’s extremely sweet to be able to build a feel-good show aimed at the whole family. I can only imagine the host’s tickling feeling that night. Big moments are also where you learn a lot, and I’m looking forward to this experience from that point of view as well. And of course I’m also looking forward to working with Pilvi and Benku – our trio has a very positive vibe!

The Finnish national final. UMK 2024, is scheduled to be held at the Nokia Arena in Tampere on Saturday 10 February. The UMK 2024 competing acts will be revealed on 10 January during a special television live broadcast on YLE 1.

Source: YLE

Photo credit: YLE