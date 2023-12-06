Germany: ‘Ich will zum ESC!’ will determine one of the finalists for the national final

‘Ich will zum ESC!’ will be determing one of the finalists for the 2024 German national final. A total of 15 acts will battling for the golden ticket to the 2024 German national final- Das Deutche Finale 2024.

‘Ich will zum ESC!‘ is a six part tv show which will be broadcast on ARD Mediathek and will feature a total of 15 candidates battling for a golden ticket to the 2024 German national final:

Ana (Hamburg)

Apollson (Regensburg)

Béranger (Berlin)

Bibiane (Berlin)

Celina (Bonn)

Cristos (Mindelheim)

Esther (Delmenhorst)

Florian (Künzelsau)

Jamina (Hamburg)

Luca (Berlin)

Lyn (Günzburg)

María (Munich)

Pablo (Leipzig)

Sofía (Berlin)

Sven (Essen)

The show will be hosted and coached by Conchita Wurst (Austria/Eurovision 2015 winner) and Rea Garvey.

Conchita Wurst says:

We offer participants a unique opportunity. Anyone who has been able to experience the very special flair of the ESC stage will carry this life-changing experience in their hearts forever!”

Rea Garvey says:

The job as a coach is nothing new for me, but this time it is a particularly exciting challenge. I am very excited to see whether the winner will come from my team. And who knows – maybe we will see each other in Berlin or even Malmö again!

The 15 candidates will showcase their vocal skills throughout the 6 episodes and will be whittled down to one at the end of the 6th episode. The lucky winner will be awarded the golden ticket to the German national final. The candidate who will go to the German final will be deliberated via a public vote during the live 6th episode on 8 February.

25/01/2024- Episodes #1,#2 and #3 (broadcast on ARD Mediathek)

30/01/2024- Episode #4 (broadcast on ARD Mediathek)

01/02/2024- Episode #5 (broadcast on ARD Mediathek)

08/02/2024- Episode #6 (Live Show) broadcast on ARD Mediathek/NDR

The 2024 German national final is scheduled to be held on 16 February 2024 in Berlin, the show will be broadcast live on Das Erste, eurovision.de and ARD Mediathek.

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 65 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

In 2023 Lord of the Lost represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Blood & Glitter‘.

Source: NDR

Photo credit: NDR