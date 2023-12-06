Serbia: RTS receives 235 songs for Pesma zu Evroviziju 2024: dates confirmed

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has confirmed the dates for the forthcoming Serbian 2024 national selection and has received 235 entries for its upoming nationals selection for Eurovision 2024.

The 2024 Serbian national selection, Pesma za Evroviziju, will consist of three live televised shows scheduled to be held in February and March:

Semi-finals- 27 and 29 February (preliminary dates)

Grand Final – 02 March

RTS has received 235 entries for Pesma za Evroviziju ,the selection committee will listen to all the submitted entries on 11 December and shorlist them hereafter.

Olivera Kovacevic (Creative Supervisor Pesma za Evroviziju ) reveals that RTS has received circa 235 entries:

Around 235 compositions. Last year there were around 185. Almost 50 more compositions and authors than last year. From year to year we have more interest and I can say that people with amateur recordings to top professionals, to young gifted, to people with a successful career.

Olivera goes on to comment regarding the number of competing acts at the Serbian national selection:

We want to announce before the New Year about thirty, I’m not telling you the exact number, whether it’s 30, 32 or 34, who made it to our festival Song for Eurovision 24.

The 2024 Serbian Eurovision entry and act will be selected via a combined 50/50 jury- public voting deliberation.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 14 times. In 2023 Luke Black represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘ Samo Mi Se Spava’.

Source: RTS

Photo credit: EBU/ Nathan Reinds