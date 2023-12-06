Bulgaria: BNT will not participate at Eurovision 2024

BNT, the Bulgarian national broadcaster and Bulgaria compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.



Thus Bulgaria joins the list of countries who have confirmed their non participation at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision edition.

Bulgaria withdrew from the competition in 2023 and will be absent from the competition for a second consecutive year.

Bulgaria in Eurovision

Bulgaria joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2017 with Kristian Kostov. Bulgaria has participated 14 times in the competition and has only made it to the Grand Final 5 times.

In 2022 Intelligent Music Project represented Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Intention‘.

Source: BNT/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU