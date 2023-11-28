Czechia: CT unveils the ESCZ 2024 finalists

CT, the Czech national broadcaster, has unveiled the seven competing acts at the forthcoming Czech national final- ESCZ 2024.

A total of 7 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Malmo at the upcoming Czech national final:

Aiko

Elly

Gianna Lei

Lenny

MYDY

Tom Sean

Tomas Robin

The 2024 Czech national final, ESCZ, is scheduled to be held on Monday 4 December at the Roxy Club in Prague. The show will be broadcast live on CT and on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

Czechia in Eurovision

Czechia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 11 times, out of which they have only qualified to the Grand Final five times, namely in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

In 2023 Vesna represented the Czechia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘My Sister’s Crown’.

Source: CT

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU