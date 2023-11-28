SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has released a press release regarding the Eurovision 2024 first waves of ticket sales. Circa 400,000 people were waiting in line to purchase tickets today, many fans were frustrated and disillusioned as they didn’t get through and were not succesful in grabbing a ticket.

Tickets for the three live Eurovision 2023 show are now sold out, with a few tickets remaining for the family and jury shows.All is not lost as SVT has announced that there will be another wave of Eurovision 2024 ticket sales coming up soon.

The official press statement by SVT reads:

Eba Adielson (Eurovision 2024 Executive Producer) says:

It’s great fun with the great interest and of course we want to offer as many people as possible to see one of the nine shows between May 6 and 11. For production technical reasons, we could not release all tickets now. More tickets will be offered in the future so those who did not get a ticket now will have a new chance.

Due to the high pressure on the ticket site, it has been chosen to slow down the pace of to ensure that ticket sales take place in a secure manner.

Eba Adielson ( Eurovision 2024 Executive Producer) adds:

We are happy that the technology worked as it should and at the same time grateful for the patience the ticket buyers had in the long queues.

There was huge engagement even when the BBC released its tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, a telecast watched by over hundreds of millions of people worldwide and millions more online.

Eda Adielson concludes:

It is only half a year since the fantastic competitions when Loreen took home the historic win, certainly that and the great buzz on social media may have contributed to the great interest in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT