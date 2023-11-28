I grew up with Dansk Melodi Grand Prix both as the biggest and wildest TV event and as a precious treasure on cassette tape. Sequins and stilettos are in my blood, so it’s a huge honor for me to be the host and, on top of that, together with my idol ‘Mademoiselle Europe’.

The Danes can look forward to a terrific evening of music and the biggest show of the year in true Grand Prix spirit with Stéphanie Surrugue and Sara Bro as hosts. The Danish Melodi Grand Prix is ​​an event that almost everyone in the country has a memory of and an attitude towards. It is a great cultural tradition built up over eight decades since 1957, and which we look forward to once again gathering the Danes in the living rooms around and also to hold in the DR Koncerthuset. The concert hall is built to provide optimal sound for the viewers, the audience and the musicians, and at the same time forms a perfect setting for the show. We are very much looking forward to sharing it all with the Danes.

The Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2024 is scheduled to be held at the Concert Hall at the DR Konserthuset in Copenhagen on Saturday 17 February. The show will be broadcast live on DR 1 at 20:00 CET.

The DMGP 2024 competing acts are set to be unveiled in January 2024.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The Nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reiley represented Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Breaking My Heart’.