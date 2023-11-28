Malta: MESC 2024 finalists determined

PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster, has revealed the names of the 12 finalists who will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at the 2024 Maltese national final- MESC.

After 4 semi-finals and 36 acts in contention, we have the lucky twelve acts for the Grand Final of MESC 2024:

Miriana Conte – “Venom” Sarah Bonnici – “Loop” Greta Tude – “Topic (Bla Bla)” Janvil – “Man” Haley Azzopardi – “Tell Me That It’s Over” Ryan Hili – “Karma” Erba’ – “Sirena” Nathan – “Ghost” Denise Mercieca – “Mara” Matt Blxck – “Banana” Gail Attard – “Wild Card” Lisa Gauci – “Breathe”

bout MESC 2024

The 2024 Maltese national selection consists of three phases:

Selection Phase

Semi-finals Phase

Grand Final

MESC 2024 will consist of 5 televised shows ( 4 semi-finals and 1 Grand Final). A total of 36 acts will be battling in the competition ( 9 in each semi–final).

The Grand Final of MESC is scheduled to be held in January with a total 12 acts battling for the golden ticket to Malmo. The 2024 Maltese Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined public voting-professional jury deliberation.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 35 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 36th ESC participation.

In 2023 The Busker represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Dance (Our Own Party).

Source: PBS/TVM

Photo credit: PBS/TVM