Ukraine: Vidbir 2024 finalists unveiled

UA: PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has unveiled the ten Vidbir 2024 finalists, one more finalist will be selected by the public from the remaining long listed candidates.

A total of 11 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Malmo at Vidbir 2024. The Ukrainian national broadcaster has revealed 10 of the competing acts at Vidbir 2024:

alyona alyona & Jerry Heil — “Teresa & Maria”

Drevo – “Endless chain”

INGRET — “Keeper”

MÉLOVIN — “DREAMER”

NAHABA – “GLASS”

NAZVA — “Slavic English”

SKYLERR — “Time is running out”

YAGODY – “Tsunamia”

YAKTAK – “Lalala”

Ziferblat – “Place I Call Home”

The competing songs at Vidbir 2024 will be released in January, whilst the Ukrainian national final will be held in February. The 2024 Ukrainian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined professional jury/ public deliberation.

Oksana Skybinska (Ukrainian Head of Delegation) says:

According to tradition, the songs of the ten finalists will be released closer to the final of the National Selection. By the end of this year, we suggest focusing on those artists and songs that can still compete for a place in the final and are definitely worth the attention of listeners both in Ukraine and abroad. Already in December, voting will take place in Diya, and everyone will be able to listen to the songs of the longlist participants, who will claim the eleventh place in the final, and make their audience choice.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition thrice in 2004 (Ruslana), 2016 (Jamala) and 2022 (Kalush Orchestra). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 12 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 18 ESC participations, including 3 victories ( 2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2023 TVORCHI defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Heart of Steel‘ and achieving an honorable 6th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: UA:PBC

Photo credit: UA:PBC