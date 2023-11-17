Malta: MESC 2024 continues tonight with Semifinal #4

Good evening Europe, this is Valletta calling! Malta and PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster will be continuing the Maltese 2024 national selection- Malta Eurovision Song Contest this evening with its Fourth Semi-final.



How to watch?

You can watch the Fourth Semi-final of MESC 2024 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

TVM

TVM webcast

About the show

A total of 9 acts will perform their potential Eurovision entries during tonight’s semi-final:

Erbà – “Sirena” Miriana Conte – “Venom” Christian Arding – “Bellus” Lisa Gauci – “Breath” Matt Blxck – “Banana” Martina Cutajar – “Miles Away” Greta Tude – “Topic (Bla Bla)” Ryan Hili – “Karma” Kyle George – “Arrows”

Voting will open after the show and the qualifiers will be revealed after all the four semi-finals are over. A mixed public televoting/ jury deliberation will determine the 12 finalists for the Grand Final.

About MESC 2024

The 2024 Maltese national selection consists of three phases:

Selection Phase

Semi-finals Phase

Grand Final

MESC 2024 will consist of 5 televised shows ( 4 semi-finals and 1 Grand Final). A total of 36 acts will be battling in the competition ( 9 in each semi–final).

The Grand Final of MESC is scheduled to be held in January with a total 12 acts battling for the golden ticket to Malmo. The 2024 Maltese Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined public voting-professional jury deliberation.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 35 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 36th ESC participation.

In 2023 The Busker represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Dance (Our Own Party).

Source: PBS/TVM

Photo credit: PBS/TVM