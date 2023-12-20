Tonight: Festivali i Kenges 62 continues with its Night #2 in Albania

Join us tonight for the second soiree of Festivali i Kenges 62 in Tirana, Albania. We will get to see the second set of competing acts take the stage for the very first time.

Fest 62 continues tonight with its second night. The Albanian national selection will be running for four nights. The Albanian music festival will conclude on Thursday 21 December.

We are heading all the way to the majestic Albanian capital of Tirana this evening where the 62nd edition of Festivali i Kenges is set to be held.

How to watch?

You can watch the second show of Fest 62 at 21:00 CET via the following channels?

RTSH 1

RTSH 1 webcast

About the show

The second set of competing acts will perform during tonight’s show. We will hear the remaining 15 competing songs for the first time tonight. The show will be held at the Congress Palace in Tirana and will be hosted by Adriana Matosh, Kledi Kadiu, Xhuliano Dule and Krisa Çaushi.

The candidates

Big Basta & Vesa Luma – «Mbinatyrale» Elsa Lila – «Mars» Jasmina Hako – «Ti» Michela Paluca – «Për veten» Anduel Kovaci – «Nane’» Irma Lepori – «Me Prit» Eden Baja – «Ajër» Erina & The Elementals – «Jetën N’Skaj» Kleansa Susaj – «Pikturë» Arsi Bako – «Zgjohu» Tiri Gjoci – «Në Ëndërr» Besa Krasniqi – «Esenciale» Bledi Kaso – «Çdo Gjë Mbaroi» Troy Band – «Horizonti I Ëndrrave» Martina Serreqi – «Vetëm Ty»

Festivali i Kenges 62 will consist of four live televised shows scheuduled to be held in Tirana on 19, 20 21 and 22 December 2023. The four shows will be broadcast on RTSH 1.

The 2024 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100 % televoting deliberation. Hence the winner of FiK 2023 will be determined via a professional jury and will not be eligible to go to Eurovision unless he/she also wins the televoting. Hence the Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined separately via a public deliberation.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: RTSH