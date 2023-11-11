Good evening Europe, this is Seville calling! Join us tonight for the unveiling of the sixteen potential Spanish Eurovision 2024 hopefuls as RTVE will be unveiling the names of the lucky acts during a special event in Seville.

How to watch?

You can watch the special Benidorm Fest 2024 artists presentation event tonight at 18:30 CET via the following channels:

About the special event

The special event will be held at Seville’s iconic Alameda Theatre. RTVE will officially present the 16 competing acts at the forthcoming edition of Benidorm Fest. Former Benidorm participants will be also attending the special press event: Blanca Paloma, Agoney, Alice Wonder, Alfred García, Gonzalo Hermida, Karmento, Megara, Sharonne, Tanxugueiras, Varry Brava and Vicco.

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts will compete in the 2024 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2024 will run from 30 January-03 February.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

(First Semi-final), (Second Semi-final) and (Grand Final). All three shows will be broadcast live on TVE 1 .

Spain will determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE