Ukraine: Melovin is vying to compete at Eurovision for the second time!

Melovin, the 2018 Ukrainian representative, is vying to represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time, he has made it to Vidbir 2024’s participants longlist.

Melovin, who is one of the most sought artists in his homeland Ukraine has set his eyes on returning to the Eurovision Song Contest next year. He is one of the 20 shortlisted acts for Vidbir 2024, only 10 of them will proceed to the live televised Grand Final. The Grand Final of Vidbir 2024 will be held in February.

Melovin represented Ukraine at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon with his entry ‘ Under the Ladder’.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition thrice in 2004 (Ruslana), 2016 (Jamala) and 2022 (Kalush Orchestra). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 12 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 18 ESC participations, including 3 victories ( 2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2023 TVORCHI defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Heart of Steel‘ and achieving an honorable 6th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: UA:PBC

Photo credit: EBU