TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has unveiled the competing acts at the forthcoming Spanish national selection- Benidorm Fest 2024.

RTVE and Spain are gearing up in full steam for their 2024 national selection Benidorm Fest. A total of 16 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Malmo.

The Spanish natonal broadcaster unveiled the names of the lucky candidates this evening at a special press event in Seville:

Almácor Angy Fernández Dellacruz Jorge González Lérica Mantra María Peláe Marlena Miss Caffeina Nebulossa Noan Quique Niza Roger Padrós Sofía Coll St. Pedro Yoly Saa

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts will compete in the 2024 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2024 will run from 30 January-03 February.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

Spain will determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.

Blanca Paloma represented Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘EaEa‘.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE