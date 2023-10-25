Ukraine: Suspilne receives 389 entries for Vidbir 2024

Suspilne Ukraine, the Ukrainian national broadcaster has received 389 songs for Vidbir 2024.

Suspilne Ukraine received 389 submissions for Vidbir 2024, Ukrainian National Selection for Eurovision. Applications were received from 288 artists, 222 of whom are solo singers. The application period lasted from August 30 till October 22. The long list of entries will be published by November 9.

Vidbir 2024 music director Dmytro Shurov (Pianoboy) noted that he had heard a couple of hits and something new that could surprise the whole world among the received applications:

Ukrainians, thank you for each of the 389 applications! I can already say that they feature at least four 100% hits, ten potential hits, several exciting comebacks, as well as something new that, I hope, will surprise us and the whole world. I am grateful to all musicians, producers, arrangers and authors for their efforts and heart. I know how difficult it is psychologically to be creative now, but I am proud that artists do not give up on their work but develop and move forward. Vidbir, as always, will breathe new Ukrainian music and discover those walking on the edge of modern pop culture and desperately looking for self-expression in this turbulent world.

During the application period, Suspilne Ukraine received 337 songs, with more than 15% of artists submitting more than one song. The primary language of the songs is Ukrainian, with a rate of 57.5%; 33% of the submitted songs are performed in English, about 9% are bilingual and 0.5% are in other languages.

This year’s long list of entries will include up to 20 performers and will be announced by November 9. The longlisted participants will go through an audition. Subsequently, a list of up to 10 finalists will be formed by November 20. Finally, an online public voting will be held among the longlisted participants that have not been included in the list of finalists to determine one more participant of the final.

The final of Vidbir will take place in February 2024 as a TV concert. As in previous years, the winner will be determined by public and jury voting. Ukrainians will choose the jury of the final by online voting.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition thrice in 2004 (Ruslana), 2016 (Jamala) and 2022 (Kalush Orchestra). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 12 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 18 ESC participations, including 3 victories ( 2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2023 TVORCHI defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Heart of Steel‘ and achieving an honorable 6th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: Suspilne Ukraine

Photo credit: Suspilne Ukraine