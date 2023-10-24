Spain: Benidorm Fest 2024 press conference on 11 November in Seville

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster will be holding a special press conference in Seville on Saturday 11 November in order to unveil the Benidorm Fest 2024 competing acts.

RTVE has published the schedule for the press event:

11/11/2023- 18:00 CET- Photo Call with former Benidorm Fest acts at Teatro Alameda in Seville

11/11/2023- 18:30 CET- Official presentation of the Benidorm Fest 2024 competing acts -followed by a photo call at the Teatro Alameda in Seville

11/11/2023 – 21:00 CET- Group Photo Call and Party at Seville Cruise Terminal



12/11/2023- 11:00 CET- Interviews with the Benidorm Fest 2024 competing acts at Teatro Alameda in Seville.

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

The names of the 16 competing acts will be revealed on 11 November 2023 during the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards Ceremony in Seville.

during the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards Ceremony in Seville. All three shows will be broadcast live on TVE 1.

Spain will determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.

Blanca Paloma represented Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘EaEa‘.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE