Estonia: ERR receives 215 entries for Eesti Laul 2024

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has revealed that it has received 215 entries for Eesti Laul 2024.

The Estonian national broadcaster has received a total of 215 entries for Eesti Laul 2024, out of 88 are in Estonian and 127 in foreign languages ( 126 in English and 1 in Italian).

The deadline for the Eesti Laul 2024 song submission window closed yesterday 23 October 2023. Now a special committee will whittle down the submitted entries to 20 songs, out of which 5 song will proceed directly to the Grand Final whilst the remaining 15 songs will battle for the remaining 5 Grand Final spots at the Semi-final on 20 January 2024.

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at Eesti Laul’s Grand Final. The winner of the competition will be determined via public tele-voting during the Super Final on 17 February 2024.

The 2024 Eesti Laul Semi-final will be held in Tartu whilst the Grand Final will take place in Tallin.

The 2024 Eesti Laul edition will consist of three stages: the preliminary round, the semi-final and the Grand Final.

23/10/2023- Eesti Laul 2024 song submission deadline

20/01/2024- Eesti Laul 2024 Semi-final

17/02/2024- Eesti Laul 2024 Grand Final

Karmel Killandi ( Eesti Laul Head) says:

The Eesti Laul jury will have a particularly important role this year, as five songs will get a direct ticket to the final. We have assembled the largest jury in recent years, comprising top musicians from the world of pop and classical music, highly experienced radio and television producers, composers, teachers, journalists and music lovers with a lot to offer.



A strong 35 member jury will be listening to all the submitted entries and making their deliberation. ERR has revealed that there are many celebrated and well known artists who have submitted a song for the competition along with many aspiring and upcoming artists.

ERR is set to announce the names of the 20 lucky competitors in November, whilst the competing entries are scheduled to premiere on 8 December 2023.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2023 saw Alika represent Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Bridges‘.

Source: ERR

Photo credit: ERR