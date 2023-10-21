Azerbaijan: 16 acts proceed to the Live Auditions for ESC 2024

Ictimai, the Azerbaijani national broadcaster, has announced that sixteen acts have proceeded to the next stage of the 2024 Azerbaijani internal selection after having received 214 songs for Malmo.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 15 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

TuralTuralX represented Azerbaijan at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Tell Me More’.

Photo credit: Andres Putting/EBU

Source: Ictimai