Finland: Kaarija releases a new single ‘Huhhahhei’

The Finnish superstar, Kaarija, is back in action with yet another banger! He has released a new single ‘Huhhahhei‘.

Kaarija at Eurovision

Kaarija represented Finland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his mega hit ‘Cha cha cha‘ achieving an honorable 2nd place in the Grand Final in Liverpool.

Source: Kaarija

Photo credit: Kaarija