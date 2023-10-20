Finland: Kaarija releases a new single ‘Huhhahhei’

Finland

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani October 20, 2023 7:25 pm 63 views

The 2023 Eurovision runner up, Kaarija, has released a new single ‘ Huhhahhei’.

The Finnish superstar, Kaarija, is back in action with yet another banger! He has released a new single ‘Huhhahhei‘.

@paidatonriehuja ”Huhhahhei” is out now #Huhhahhei #käärijä #foryoupage #fyp #music #newmusic ♬ Huhhahhei – Käärijä

 

Kaarija at Eurovision

Kaarija represented Finland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his mega hit ‘Cha cha cha‘ achieving an honorable 2nd place in the Grand Final in Liverpool.

Source: Kaarija
Photo credit: Kaarija

 

