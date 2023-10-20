Sweden: Lasse Berghagen (Eurovision 1975) has passed away aged 78

The Swedish Eurovision 1975 representative, Lasse Berghagen, has passed away aged 78.

Lasse Berghangen was a celebrated artist in Sweden, he represented Sweden at the 1975 Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm with his entry ‘Jennie Jennie‘.

Lasse hosted the iconic Allsång at Skansen from 1994- 2003 and won the hearts of the Swedish audience throughout his career.

SVT’s CEO Hanna Stjarne says:

Lasse Berghagen had been one of the most popular Swedish artists for decades when he became the host for Allsång at Skansen in 1994. He took the Allsång scene with his large catalog of songs, his beautiful voice and his ability to spread joy and warmth. It became the love story of the ages, Lasse Berghagen loved Allsång at Skansen and the Allsång audience loved him. Thank you Lasse. Thank you for the music, for the lyrics, for your good mood and for the best signature melody a sing-along program can have. Lasse Berghagen, always in our hearts.

Lasse was one of Sweden’s most iconic singers and personalities.

We would like convey sincere condolences to Lasses’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT /Erik Simander