Spain: Benidorm Fest and RTVE receive Premios Onda Award

RTVE, the Spanish broadcaster and Benidorm Fest have been awarded with the prestigious Premios Onda Award in the Jury’s Special Mention category.

Benidorm Fest has gone places since its debut in 2022,having gained much fame, name recognition both at home in Spain and overseas. The song competition has launched many artists’ careers and played a key role in promoting the Spanish musical scene and enhancing young artists. The show was the mechanism used by RTVE to select the Spanish Eurovision entries in 2022 and 2023. Next year’s Spanish Eurovision act and entry will be also determined via Benidorm Fest.

Benidorm Fest has also brought the Eurovision Song Contest back on the map in Spain, giving Europe’s favorite television show much exposure and publicity.

RTVE and Benidorm Fest have won a Premios Onda 2023 Award in the Jury’ Special Mention category. The jury has recognized:

The positive impact it has had on the discovery of artists through live performances, incorporating the concept of experience to the traditional television concert. It has given unusual and positive exposure to artists with media projection. A narrative proposal that has brought both the historic Benidorm festival and the iconic Eurovision Song Contest to the present.

This special mention from the Ondas 2023 Jury in the National Music Awards section of the Benidorm Fest adds to the list of awards received since its start in January 2022, among which two awards from the FesTVal de Vitoria, three Iris Awards from the Television Academy, the City of Benidorm Tourism Award, the Valencian Community Tourism Award, the Vocento Special Award for Brand Positioning, the Diversia 2023 Award or the Here TV Special Award.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest is scheduled to be held in Benidorm on 30 January, 01 and 03 February. The Spanish national broadcaster will be unveiling the names of the sixteen Benidorm Fest 2024 competing acts on November 11 in Seville.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE