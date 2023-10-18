Malta: PBS unveils the MESC 2024 competing acts

PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster, has unveiled the 36 competing acts at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

A total of 36 acts will be competing at the MESC 2024 Semi-finals:

Notably Kurt Kalleja (Malta 2012) and Moira Stafarace (Malta 1994) are back in the game!

PBS’s press release reads:

Public Broadcasting Services has announced the songs that from the preliminary sessions have qualified for the semi-finals in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2024. The choice is that of a jury that heard all the songs submitted.

The semi-finalist singers will be interpreting their songs during the television programme XOW.

As from Friday, 27th October, on a weekly basis, nine songs will be interpreted and thus over a period of four weeks all the songs will have been heard.

The singers will be live in the studio. The jury, including the public, will be able to vote weekly to select the 12 songs that will gain the greater number of points and pass to the final.

The final choice will be made next year with the winner of the Maltese contest representing the country in the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Malmoe, Sweden, in the coming May.