Portugal: RTP receives 809 songs for Festival Da Cançao 2024

RTP, the Portuguese national broadcaster, has confirmed that it has received a total of 809 entries via the public submission window.

A total of 809 songs have been submitted to RTP for Festival da Cançao’s open public submission window. Now RTP will whittle down the submitted entries to 6 songs. These 6 acts will be joining the 14 invited acts/composers the forthcoming edition of Festival da Cançao 2024.

Festival da Canção 2024

The 2024 Fdc will consist of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live in February and March (dates , host cities and venues yet to be determined).

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Sweden, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 6 entries from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 12 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

RTP has extended an invite to 14 composers to submit their songs for the competition, the composers will be free to chose the artist/s for their respective songs.

Whilst the remaining 6 entries will be selected via an open public selection via the following mechanism:

Open submission for everyone. Composers interested to enter the competition could send their songs to to RTP via [email protected] until 15 October 2023. Portuguese citizens/ residents in Portugal and Portuguese citzens residing overseas were eligible to apply

The 2024 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 54 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2023 Mimicat represented Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Ai Coraco‘.

