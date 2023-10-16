Czechia: CT confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

CT, the Czech national broadcaster, has confirmed that the Czech Republic will compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Thus the Czech Republic joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2024 Eurovision edition in Sweden.

The Czech national broadcaster has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2024. The deadline for submitting a song for the 2024 Czech national selection has been set on 06 November 2023. The Czechs will be selecting their Eurovision act and entry via a televised national final. CT has published the rules and regulations of the competition. If you wish to compete at the 2024 Czech national final you can send in your song and application here.

CT’s press release reads:

The Czech Republic is looking for its representative for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024! From now until 11/06/2023, 23:59 CEST inclusive, it will be possible to submit songs via a form on the official website of the show. Songs can be in the form of a demo, a final master is not necessary at this stage.

Submitted tracks must not have been published or publicly presented in any form before 1.9.2023. If a submitted track has been published or publicly presented before this date, it will be automatically disqualified.

Multiple submissions from a single artist are allowed.

The lead singer, i.e. the main vocalist of the song, from this year’s edition does not have to be only a holder of Czech citizenship – now also artists from Slovakia who permanently live and work in the Czech Republic and contribute to the development of the Czech music scene can participate in the competition. In the case of a duet, at least one of the main vocalists must meet this condition. The national selection will be broadcast LIVE again. The voting rules for the national selection ESCZ will be published in November.

Czechia in Eurovision

Czechia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 11 times, out of which they have only qualified to the Grand Final five times, namely in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

In 2023 Vesna represented the Czechia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘My Sister’s Crown’.

Source: CT/ ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU