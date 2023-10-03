Azerbaijan: Ictimai receives 214 songs for Eurovision 2024

Ictimai, the Azerbaijani national broadcaster, has announced today that it has received a total of 214 songs for Eurovision.

Ictimai has opted for an internal selection for Eurovision 2024 as has been the case in recent years. The Azerbaijani national broadcaster had opened the song submission window for ESC 2024 last July, the submission period concluded on 30 September.

A total of 214 songs were submitted to the Azerbaijani national broadcaster for Eurovision 2024.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 15 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

TuralTuralX represented Azerbaijan at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Tell Me More’.

Source: Ictimai/ ESCToday

Photo credit: Ictimai