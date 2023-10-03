Montenegro: Is RTCG opting out of Eurovision 2024?

Montenegrin media is running a report stating that RTCG and Montenegro will be allegedly absent from the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. Will the country abstain from the competition for a second consecutive year?

Montengrin media platform CDM has learned from its sources that Montenegro will not return to the Eurovsion Song Contest next year. We must note that RTCG has not publicly confirmed its participation or non participation yet.

ESCToday contacted RTCG in order to throw more light to the matter. The Montenegrin broadcaster told ESCToday that a decision was yet to be taken regarding Montenegro’s Eurovision 2024 participation.

The Balkan country withdrew from the competition in 2023 due to financial reasons but broadcast the show live from Liverpool. It seems that Montenegro will be out of the competition for a second consecutive year if these reports are confirmed officially.

The deadline for broadcasters to apply to compete at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest concluded on 15 September whilst the grace period for broadcasters to withdraw their respective applications without a financial penalty will conclude on 11 October 2023.

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 12 times.

In 2022 Vladana represented Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Breathe‘.

Source: CDM

Photo credit: EBU