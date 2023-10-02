United Kingdom: Mae Muller releases her debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late’

It feels very real, but it doesn’t feel real. I’m so proud of it and just excited to know that people are gonna listen.

Mae at the Graham Norton Show

Mae Muller was invited at the Graham Norton Show last weekend, where she met up with Kylie Minogue and Graham Norton. She spoke about her new album and got a chance to perform ‘Me, Myself and I’ at the show.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 65 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 16 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler, Sam Ryder, Mae Muller etc.

In 2023 the UK was represented by Mae Muller and her epic Eurovision entry ‘ I Wrote A Song‘.