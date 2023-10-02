The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg will be back at Eurovision after 30 hiatus! The country’s national broadcaster RTL Letzebuerg has received a total of 459 entries for Eurovision 2024.

Preparations in Luxembourg for Eurovision 2024 are in full swing, with the Grand Duchy set to host a national final next January.

A total of 459 entries have been submitted to the Luxembourgish national broadcaster. Now the special Eurovision committee will evaluate all the submitted entries and shortlist them for the national final.

The 2024 Luxembourgish national final is scheduled to be held on Saturday 27 January at the Rockhal in Luxembourg.

Luxembourg in Eurovision

Luxembourg debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition along with Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium. The landlocked country has won the contest on five occasions (1961, 1965, 1972, 1973 and 1983) and has partaken 37 times in the competition.

The Grand Duchy is well known for having sent many international artists to Eurovision; Lara Fabian, Ireen Sheer, Baccara, Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Anne Marie David, France Gall, etc.

The last time the country graced the Eurovision stage was back in 1993 when Modern Times flew the Luxembourgish flag in Millstreet with Donnez moi un chance de te dire.

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg