The Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has announced today that it was received more than 600 entries for Eurovision 2024.

AVROTROS, has received a record number of songs in its quest to search for the 2024 Dutch Eurovision entry and act. The song submission window for Eurovision 2024 is now closed in the Netherlands, with more than 600 entries submitted.

The submitted songs are diverse in terms of both music genre and language. The majority of the songs are in English, almost a hundred have Dutch lyrics and a small number contain French, Arabic, Turkish, Spanish and Italian. The selection committee will be now kicking off the selection process and ultimately selecting the 2024 Dutch Eurovision entry and act for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö.

Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen (Selection Committee Chairman/ Dutch Head of Delegation):

The interest in participating is enormous and diverse. It is nice to see that the Eurovision Song Contest is alive and well in the Netherlands: both young talent and well-known artists have registered. From pop to dance, rock, hip-hop, soul, opera, R&B and reggae; all genres are represented. Because of all these entries and also because of the enthusiastic conversations that have been had with artists, record labels, composers, lyricists and producers in recent months, I have a lot of confidence in finding the right song and artist this year.

The Dutch Eurovision Song Contest selection committee consists of the following members:

Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen (chairman)

Carolien Borgers

Cornald Maas

Hila Noorzai

Jaap Reesema

Jacqueline Govaert

Sander Lantinga.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition 5 times: 1957, 1959, 1969, 1975 and 2019.

In 2023 Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper represented the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Burning Daylight‘.

Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: AVROTROS