Eurovision 2024: Malmo to invest €2.5 million on the contest

The City of Malmo is set to invest 30 million Swedish kroner on the organization of the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

The City of Malmo will be investing SEK 30 million (€ 2.5 million) for Eurovision and expects to earn more from organizing the event according to Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh (Malmo Municipal Board Chairwoman).

Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh told Sveriges Radio:

We organized Eurovision ten years ago, and the calculations that were made then showed approximately SEK 185 million in tourism revenue.

Back in 2013 the City of Malmö SEK 25 million invested to host the Eurovision Song Contest. Notably in comparison to the City of Stockholm which invested SEK 100 million when it hosted the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest the investment is much lower. In Stockholm half of the invested amount was used for the venue’s costs and expenses as the premises were renovated and wireless internet was installed.



Malmo will be welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon next year for the third time in the history of our beloved competition. The city hosted the competition in 1992 and 2013.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden on 07, 09 and 11 May.

Source: SVT/ Sydsvenskan

Photo credit: EBU