Switzerland: Remo Forrer releases new single ‘Not Okay’

The amazing and multi faceted Swiss Eurovision 2023 representative Remo Forrer has released a brand new single ‘Not Okay’.

Remo Forrer is back in the game with a brand new single ‘Not Okay‘.

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956 in Lugano. The Alpine nation has won the competition twice with Lys Assia (1956) and Celine Dion (1988).

In 2023 Remo Forrer defended the Swiss colours at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Watergun‘.

Photo credit: SRF