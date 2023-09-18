The 2023 Norwegian Eurovision act, Alessandra, has released a new single ‘Bad Bitch’.

Alessandra is back on the music scene with a brand new single ‘Bad Bitch’ which has been written by Alessandra Mele, Ludwig Gassner, Gustav Nisbel Fjäll, Einar Eriksen Kvaløy, Cate Downey, Elizabeth Makrisa and Trym Stokke. Whilst the song has been produced by Ludwig Gassner and Gustav Nisbel Fjäll.

Alessandra represented Norway at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with her epic entry ‘ Queen of Kings‘, achieving an honorable 5th place in the Grand Final.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 61 times.

Photo credit: EBU