Estonia: EER opens submssion window for Eesti Laul 2024

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for Eesti Laul 2024 and confirmed the dates of the competition.The song submission window for Eesti Laul 2024 is now open.

The Estonian national broadcaster has tweaked the Estonian national selection- Eesti Laul- and brought about a few changes to the competition, there will be only one semi-final instead of two-semi-finals at next year’s edition.

ERR has opened the song submission window for Eesti Laul 2024 with the deadline set on 23 October 2023. Hereafter a special committee will whittle down the submitted entries to 20 songs, out of which 5 song will proceed directly to the Grand Final whilst the remaining 15 songs will battle for the remaining 5 Grand Final spots at the Semi-final on 20 January 2024.

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at Eesti Laul’s Grand Final. The winner of the competition will be determined via public tele-voting during the Super Final on 17 February 2024.

The 2024 Eesti Laul Semi-final will be held in Tartu whilst the Grand Final will take place in Tallin.

The 2024 Eesti Laul edition will consist of three stages: the preliminary round, the semi-final and the Grand Final.

23/10/2023- Eesti Laul 2024 song submission deadline

20/01/2024- Eesti Laul 2024 Semi-final

17/02/2024- Eesti Laul 2024 Grand Final

Karmel Killandi (ERR Program Chief Editor) says:

We are waiting for songs for the competition that would represent Estonia in the best way in front of the whole of Europe. Considering the changing world and the complex economic environment, we are also holding back, but we are bringing new Estonian music to the fore in the best possible way. And what better place to look for a song heading to Europe than from Tartu, the European capital of culture in 2024.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2023 saw Alika represent Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Bridges‘.

Source: ERR

Photo credit: ERR