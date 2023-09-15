Greece: Eurovision 2024 participation confirmed

Greece’s participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden has been confirmed.

Thus Greece joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2024. The Greek national broadcaster is yet to determine the mechanism it will use to select its Eurovision act and entry for Malmo. More details will be unveiled in due course.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 43 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2023 Victor Vernicos represented Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘What they say’.



Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/EBU