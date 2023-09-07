Germany: ‘Das Deutche Finale 2024’ preparations kick off!

German broadcaster, NDR, has published the rules and regulations for the forthcoming 2024 German national final ‘Das Deutche Finale 2024’ and opened the song submission window for the competition.

The 2024 German national final is scheduled to be held on 16 February 2024 in Berlin, the show will be broadcast live on Das Erste, eurovision.de and ARD Mediathek. The song submission window is open from 07 September- 05 October 2023.

Artists, composers and lyricists wishing to partake in the German national final can do so by sending in their songs and applications via the following link.

NDR’s press release reads:

NDR is now looking for talent for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. From September 7th to October 5th (11:59 p.m.) everyone can apply on eurovision.de who have the talent and the voice to represent Germany at the next ESC. Who will actually be on stage for Germany in Malmö, Sweden on May 11, will be decided in the show “Eurovision Song Contest – The German Finale 2024”, the Das Erste, eurovision.de and the ARD Mediathek broadcast live from Berlin on February 16, 2024 Singers or bands (maximum six people) from a wide range of genres can apply on eurovision.de , with or without their own song. If you already have your own song, you can of course also submit it. But a meaningful video in which the singing talent is demonstrated is also sufficient. The minimum age is 16 years. ESC songs may be a maximum of three minutes long and the release date must not be before September 1, 2023. Any language is allowed. While the application via eurovision.de is mandatory, it is also possible, like last year, to voluntarily show your own application to the community via TikTok – there under the hashtag #EurovisionGermany2024. Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 65 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

In 2023 Lord of the Lost represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Blood & Glitter‘.

