Austria: Teya & Salena release new single ‘Bye Bye Bye’

Austria’s Eurovision 2023 darlings, Teya & Salena, are back in the game with a bang! The Austrian duo have released a new single ‘Bye Bye Bye’ along with it official music video.

Teya & Salena have published a new song ‘Bye Bye Bye‘. The song has been composed and written by Dana Burkhard, Teodora Spiric , Yinon Yahel and has been produced by Yinon Yahel and Pele Loriano. The music video has been directed by Ruy Okamura .

Teya & Salena at Eurovision

Teya and Salena represented Austria at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Who the hell is Edgar?’.

Source: Teya & Salena

Photo credit: Warner Music