UA:PBC, the Ukrainain national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for the forthcoming Ukrainian nationalg final- Vidbir 2024.

Singers and artists wishing to represent Ukraine at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden can send in their applications from 30 August- 22 October 2023. The Grand Final of Vidbir 2024 is scheduled to be held in February.

The 10 competing acts at Vidbir 2024 will be determined by 29 December 2023. The 2024 Ukrainian entry will be selected via a jury/public voting deliberation during a live televised show.

Dmytro Shurov (Vidbir 2024 Music Director) says:

This year, I will not be the only one to choose the finalists of the National Selection. A vote will be held among the participants of the lon-glist who didn’t make to the list of finalists, which was my biggest pain last year. The audience will choose their favorite, who will get a chance to compete for the victory in the final.

UA;PBC has published the rules and regulations of Vidbir 2024:

The National Selection is open to artists aged 16 and older. As in previous years, both solo performers and bands of at most six people can apply.

The selection requirements include a song duration of up to 3 minutes. Original songs created without the use of other compositions are allowed to participate. A song to participate in the National Selection must have not been publicly released or performed.

The number of songs submitted by one participant is not limited. The rules also allow the submission of demos.

Based on the results of the preliminary selection, a long-list of participants will be formed. The list will include up to 20 performers. The long-listed participants will go through an audition.

Based on the results of the auditions, a list of up to 10 finalists will be formed by November 20.

An online voting will be held among the long-listed participants that have not been included in the list of finalists to determine one more participant of the final. The full list of finalists will be published by 29 December.

-The final of the National Selection will take place in February 2024 in the format of a television concert. As in previous years, the winner of the National Selection will be determined by the jury and the audience. Ukrainians will choose the jury of the final by online voting.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition thrice in 2004 (Ruslana), 2016 (Jamala) and 2022 (Kalush Orchestra). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 12 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 18 ESC participations, including 3 victories ( 2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2023 TVORCHI defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Heart of Steel‘ and achieving an honorable 6th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: UA:PBC

Photo credit: UA:PBC