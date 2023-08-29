French national broadcaster, France 2 and the EBU have unveiled the Junior Eurovision 2023 theme art, slogan and the official participants list.

France 2 has revealed the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 slogan: ‘Heroes’!

A total of 16 countries will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest with Estonia competing for the very first time and Germany returning after a year’s absence. Notably it will be the very first time that all BIG 5 countries (France, UK, Spain, Italy and Germany) will be competing in the event together.

Martin Österdahl (Executive Supervisor JESC) says:

We’re delighted to be welcoming talented young artists from 16 countries this year to Nice for the 21st Junior Eurovision Song Contest. It’s exciting to be returning to France so soon, to a new host city as well as welcoming a new country (Estonia) to the competition. Our colleagues at France TV have once again put together a great creative team to give us all a spectacular show and make the young artists feel like the Heroes they are.

Alexandra Redde-Amiel (Head of Variety, Games and Entertainment- France Télévisions /French Head of Delegation) says:

We are so proud to be organizing the Junior Eurovision in France for the 2nd time, in Nice at the Palais Nikaïa. Thanks again to Lissandro for making this 2nd victory possible! France Télévisions, and the entire French delegation, are looking forward to honouring the Contest more than ever, alongside the EBU and all the participating countries! We can’t wait to create a unique and spectacular show with outstanding contestants – true musical heroes as we continue to spread music throughout Europe and the rest of the world, sharing our cultures and passions. We look forward to welcoming you all on November 26. The show must go on!’

The JESC 2023 Participating Countries

France United Kingdom Spain Italy Germany Malta Armenia Poland Estonia Albania Ireland Netherlands North Macedonia Portugal Georgia Ukraine

The event will be held on Sunday 26 November at the Palais Nikaia in Nice, France thanks to Lissandro’s victory last year in Armenia.

