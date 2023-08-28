Ukraine: UA:PBC confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Ukraine will partake at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden!

Thus Ukraine joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden next year.

Ukraine will determine its Eurovision entry and act via a national selection.

More details and information regarding the 2024 Ukrainian Eurovision project will be released in due time.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition thrice in 2004 (Ruslana), 2016 (Jamala) and 2022 (Kalush Orchestra). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 12 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 18 ESC participations, including 3 victories ( 2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2023 TVORCHI defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Heart of Steel‘ and achieving an honorable 6th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: Thomas Hanses/ EBU