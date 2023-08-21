Malta: PBS confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster, has confirmed that Malta will participate at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Hence Malta joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision edition.

Malta will be selecting its Eurovision act and entry for 2024 via its traditional national selection – Malta Eurovision Song Contest (MESC). The Maltese national final will be held in January 2024.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 35 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 36th ESC participation.

In 2023 The Busker represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Dance (Our Own Party).

Source: PBS/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/EBU