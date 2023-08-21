Spain: Blanca Paloma to headline OGAE Spain’s ‘Music On’ event

The multi faceted and supremely talented, Spanish Eurovision 2023 representative, Blanca Paloma will be headlining OGAE Spain Music On 2023 event.

Blanca Paloma has gone places since her Benidorm Fest 2023 victory last February. She made her country proud by flying the Spanish flag at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England with her entry ‘EaEa‘.

OGAE Spain have invited the Spanish artist to grace its forthcoming Eurovision event in the majestic Spanish capital next October.

OGAE Spain will be holding a special Eurovision event- Music On on Saturday October 7th at the iconic Sala Uñas Chung Lee in Madrid. The event will run from 18:00- 00:00 CET and promises to be both dazzling and entertaining with a fabulous line of both international and national Eurovision royalty who will grace the stage in the majestic Spanish capital:

Blanca Paloma (Spain 2023)

(Spain 2023) Fabrizio Faniello (Malta 2001/2006)

(Malta 2001/2006) Alma (France 2017)

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.

Blanca Paloma represented Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘EaEa‘.

Source: ESCToday/OGAE Spain

Photo credit: RTVE