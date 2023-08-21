Andorra: RTVA confirms non participation at Eurovision 2024

RTVA, the Andorran national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that Andorra will not compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Thus Andorra joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their non participation at next year’s Eurovision edition.

RTVA has confirmed to ESCToday that Andorra will not compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden. The Andorran national broadcaster has made it’s decision and decided that Andorra will not return to Eurovision next year. Nevertheless the broadcaster does not close the doors for a pontetial return to the competition in future editions.

We hope to see the landlocked country back in the competition in the near future.

Andorra in Eurovision

Andorra is a quaint and beautiful landlocked country nestled between Spain and France in the heart of the Pyrenees.

The country debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 in Istanbul and has only competed 6 times in our beloved contest. The tiny principality hasn’t ever qualified to the Grand Final. We got to hear songs in Catalan thanks to Andorra’s participation in Eurovision, 3 of their entries were entirely in Catalan whilst the other 3 were in Catalan/English.

