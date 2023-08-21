Netherlands: Duncan Laurence ties the knot with Jordan de Moor

The 2019 Dutch Eurovision winner, Duncan Laurence, has tied the knot with his beau Jordan Moor!

It’s wedding bells for Duncan and Jordan! Duncan Laurence, the 2019 Eurovision winner got married yesterday to his boyfriend Jordan de Moor during a beautiful ceremony held in Stockholm, Sweden.

The wedding took place in one of Stockholm’s most iconic castles.

Duncan Laurence represented Netherlands at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with his epic entry ‘Arcade‘. He was also the man behind the 2023 Dutch Eurovision entry which he co-wrote and composed with his husband Jordan de Moor.

Source: Duncan Laurence

Photo credit: Duncan Laurence